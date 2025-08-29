The newly elected President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr. Aliyu Badaki, has unveiled the Tourism Transformation Movement (TTM) agenda, a comprehensive plan aimed at revolutionizing Nigeria’s tourism sector. With a two-year mandate,

Badaki outlined his campaign manifesto, focusing on forging unstoppable partnerships, unity in diversity, expanding influence, building a stronger FTAN, and ensuring financial strength.

The TTM agenda is built on several key components, including strengthening FTAN’s structure and visibility, capacity building and training, public-private partnerships, policy reforms, and youth and women’s inclusion.

Badaki emphasized the importance of unity among members, stating that the Federation must work together to achieve its goals.

According to Badaki, the TTM agenda will be guided by principles of transparency in financial management, inclusivity, committee-based participation, and humility in service.

He also highlighted the need to nurture the next generation of tourism leaders, inviting young professionals to join registered associations and contribute to the sector’s growth.

Badaki paid tribute to past leaders of FTAN, promising to build on their legacy and deliver measurable results. He emphasized that the Federation’s future depends on its ability to work together and harness the collective energy of its members.

The FTAN President identified several challenges facing the Federation, including lack of unity, financial independence, visibility, and recognition, as well as weakness in some member associations. However, he expressed confidence that these challenges can be overcome through the implementation of the TTM agenda.

With the launch of the TTM agenda, Badaki has set a bold vision for FTAN’s future, one that is brighter, more rewarding, and more prosperous for all members.

The success of this initiative will depend on the collective efforts of FTAN members, and Badaki has called on everyone to work together to achieve the Federation’s goals.

On funding for FTAN, Badaki promised to put in place a financial framework to build a financial base for the Federation, disclosing, ‘‘a financial framework will be built to raise funds through organisingprogrammes, donations, and grants among others.’’

