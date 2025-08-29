Former Director General of Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA formerly NTDC) and National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe has decried the Nigeria’s non participation in international expos and exhibitions like the World Travel Market, ITB Berlin, FITUR in Spain and Arabian Travel Market, ATM, and others, stressing that it is a minus for Nigeria.

He lauded the ex-president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, (NANTA) Mrs Susan Akporaye for filling in the gap for Nigeria at the World Travel Market (WTM) in the absence of government agencies charged with that responsibilities.

Speaking at the FTAN retreat in Abuja with the theme: One Federation, one vision: Aligning for the Actualization of Nigerian Tourism Vision – Implication for Unity and Collaboration, Runsewe called for FTAN members to collaborate instead of competing to move the tourism industry forward.

He tasked the new leadership of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) to always ensure that anybody vying for the President of the Association in the future must have held prior positions in different capacities in the exco and not just aiming to come and contest for the President.

OtunbaRunsewe also stressed the need for attitudinal change in FTAN by setting standards that will guide and unite the body.

Runsewe lamented that it is wrong to appoint a person who has not been to major global tourism expos and exhibitions to head government tourism agencies.

He said tourism is supposed to contribute 8-9 percent to the country’s GDP if allowed.

He charged FTAN to take the lead as the tourism driver and distinguish their roles from that of government appointees.

The former NCAC boss charged FTAN to play the major roles in developing and promoting Nigerian cultural heritage .

Runsewe called for coordination, effective communication, regular meetings and retreats to sustain the association’s professional integrity.

He decried the recent unfortunate Ibom Air incident and those offering her or making her their ambassador as passing the wrong message.

