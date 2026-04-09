Minor Hotels has unveiled plans to build a new global data and AI platform from the ground up in partnership with Google Cloud, Salesforce, OneTrust and Deloitte, marking a major acceleration of the group’s long-term digital transformation strategy.

The initiative represents one of the most significant technology investments in Minor Hotels’ history. It also marks a deliberate move to lead the hospitality sector in using data and AI to personalise experiences and strengthen direct relationships with guests across its more than 640 properties in operation and committed development worldwide.

At its core is the creation of a single digital platform connecting global guest data, marketing and service operations. This will allow the group to recognise guests more consistently across brands and destinations, personalise communications and offers based on preferences and past stays, while ensuring guest data is managed responsibly, with privacy and governance embedded into the platform from the outset.

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