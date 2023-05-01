Traveling more sustainably continues to be front of mind for travelers in the UAE, with over three-quarters (77%) believing people need to act now and make more sustainable choices to save the planet, a report said.

The news continues to be a key influence driver for 66%, who say the recent climate change news agenda has encouraged them to be more sustainable, and yet it also speaks to a quandary facing people when it comes to being more mindful about when, where, and how they travel, according to new research released by Booking.com.

While a third (33%) think the environment will get worse in the next six months, 44% believe the cost-of-living crisis will also get worse, leaving people unsure of what to prioritize as they work to reconcile what is important to them with the demands of everyday life.

A tale of two wallets in an unsteady global climate

The economic weather has changed drastically since last year, and the big topics at the front of people’s minds today are the cost-of-living and the climate crisis. In the UAE, (90%) of travelers say they want to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months. With rising inflation, nearly half of travelers are stuck in the notion that they must make a choice between sustainability and spending, with 56% believing more sustainable travel options are too expensive.

For these respondents, sustainability and travel combined can seem non-urgent when they are worried about affording bills. On the flip side, with travel well and truly back for others and a more urgent focus on conscious choices, 54% of today’s travelers would be willing to pay more for travel options with a sustainable certification, dialing up their spending to feel reassured they are driving impact.

As an increasing number of travelers feel the pinch, they are seeking more sustainable travel options rich in rewards, highlighting the perceived trade-off between making conscious choices and saving money and the need for incentivization. Half (50%) want discounts and economic incentives in order to opt for eco-friendly options while 40% would be encouraged to travel more sustainably with reward points for making more sustainable choices that they could use for free extra perks or discounts through online travel booking sites.

Breaking through barriers to drive change

It’s not just cost that is a perceived hurdle to traveling more sustainably. From limited data to a perceived lack of options, barriers to traveling more sustainably appear higher than ever, with some telling shifts in the past 12 months. Just under half (46%) of travelers in the UAE believe there are not enough sustainable travel options, while 79% want travel companies to offer more sustainable travel choices.

Despite good intentions, 42% of travelers don’t know where to find more sustainable options. For example, 78% seek authentic experiences that are representative of the local culture, yet in stark contrast, 42% don’t know how or where to find these tours and activities that will ensure they give back to the local community.

Adopting sustainable micro-habits on vacation

Despite existing barriers and the tightening of purse strings, it’s clear there’s a huge appetite for solutions with the majority (93%) of travelers in the UAE confirming that traveling more sustainably is important to them. Travelers say they are converting intent into action by taking active small steps at home, and when traveling, to drive a more sustainable future. Encouragingly, today 55% use reusable shopping bags, 46% recycle waste and 50% carry their own reusable water bottle.

More than three-quarters (78%) say they turn off the lights and appliances at accommodations when they aren’t there, while over a third (36%) now recycle their garbage when traveling. Even more promisingly, travelers are taking action to make conscious choices on vacation that go beyond these everyday micro-habits.

When it comes to transportation, 38% now plan their sightseeing so that they can walk, bike or take public transport, while 36% travel outside of peak season in a bid to avoid overcrowding. There is also consensus amongst travelers on taking the ‘buy local’ mantra on vacation, with 48% favouring small, independent stores.

Trust, truth and the travel industry

Unquestionably travelers are becoming more responsible consumers, from their accommodation to their transport choices. With nearly two-thirds (65%) of UAE travelers wanting to leave the places they visit better than when they arrived, today’s travelers are increasingly adopting a regenerative approach to travel and searching for vacations with maximum positive impact while seeking credible assurance when booking across the entire travel experience.

For example, travelers can now easily filter their rental car search results to quickly find fully electric and hybrid cars across 110 countries for their next trip. Or choose one of over 500,000 more sustainable options for their next stay, no matter the accommodation type. Nearly three-quarters (74%) would feel better about staying in a particular accommodation if they knew it had a sustainable certification or label, while 70% want to filter their options for those with a sustainable certification next time they book.

In response, the travel industry must adapt to meet the changing expectations of these more conscious consumers, to accommodate the third (38%) always on the lookout for brands that promote sustainability, as well as the 72% who are interested to learn more about why specific options are recognized as more sustainable, such as eco-friendly LED lighting and water-efficient toilets for a more sustainable stay. Still, with nearly one in four (35%) travelers today not trusting that the sustainable travel options labelled are truly more sustainable, there are huge strides for the travel industry to make in gaining the trust of consumers.

“While travel may be back climate anxiety has led to greater demand for more budget and planet-friendly options,” said Carlo Olejniczak, VP and Managing Director of Booking.com EMEA.

“Travel can be a force for good and travelers themselves are proving to be today’s changemakers, adopting more sustainable travel habits and seeking responsible experiences. We are listening and together with our partners across the industry, we are leading positive change and examining every part of the trip to support travelers and benefit local communities and environments.

“More sustainable travel is an investment for the world, and we are committed to making it easier for everyone to experience travel in a more mindful and responsible way, no matter where they are on their sustainability journey,” he added.

