KUWAIT CITY The fully refurbished Shuwaikh Beach, which is affiliated with Kuwait Municipality, will open with its new look in early April, coinciding with the celebration of Eid Al- Fitr.

The beach development and beautification project, which extends 1.7 kilometers, was implemented through the KD3 million donation from the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK). It was completed within the specified period of 11 months, starting May 2024.



The project covers the area from Al-Watiya Beach to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). It consists of four main spots that complement each other to provide everything the beach-goers need for walking, exercising, swimming and recreation; while ensuring sustainability in terms of the design, implementation and materials.

The first spot consists of sports fields, recreational areas and a large green space; the second consists of an extended sandy beach area with wooden benches in the middle; the third includes a closed garden with green spaces and dense trees that provide shade; and the fourth includes paths for walking and bicycles with some trees in the middle.

arabtimes