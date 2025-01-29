AMMAN — Jordan’s tourism sector is looking to 2025 with optimism, anticipating a stronger economic recovery driven by regional stability and increased cross-border movement.

With the recent ceasefire in Gaza, industry stakeholders are hopeful for a renewed influx of travellers, which could revitalise a sector that remains a cornerstone of Jordan’s economy.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the number of Jordanians travelling abroad for tourism purposes rose by 0.7 per cent in 2024 compared with the previous year, reaching 1.675 million travellers.

While this growth signals a steady interest in outbound travel, industry experts are calling for targeted strategies to stimulate both inbound and outbound tourism, leveraging shifting regional dynamics to drive economic growth.

Tourism operator Mansour Shabsough told The Jordan Times, “The ceasefire has positively impacted regional sentiment, and we anticipate a gradual recovery in the sector. The improved stability is expected to create a more favourable environment for tourism and economic activity overall.”

Industry professionals remain optimistic that 2025 will witness a surge in tourism-related activities, further bolstering the sector’s contribution to Jordan’s economic recovery.

Khairi Karkabeh, a tourism graduate, stressed the importance of domestic tourism promotion, saying, “The economic challenges of recent years have underscored the need to boost local tourism. With regional tensions easing, Jordan has a unique opportunity to showcase its rich heritage and attract eco-conscious travellers seeking authentic experiences.”

The tourism sector's recovery efforts are expected to focus on enhancing Jordan’s appeal as a destination for cultural heritage, adventure tourism, and sustainable travel experiences.

