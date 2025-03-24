AMMAN: In a "historic" move to boost international cultural and tourism collaboration, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) has signed a twinning agreement with the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome.

The agreement aims to foster promotional cooperation between the two sites, both of which were selected in 2007 as part of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

The deal seeks to enhance cultural understanding, tourism marketing, and promotion between the two sides, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

PDTRA Chief Commissioner Fares Braizat and Director General of the Colosseum Archaeological Park Alfonsina Russo signed the agreement.

Braizat explained that the agreement is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to develop Petra economically, culturally, and as a tourism destination.

He stressed that the agreement will open new horizons for cultural exchange and tourism marketing, allowing Petra promotional materials to be displayed at the Colosseum, which attracts approximately 14 million visitors annually.

Russo affirmed that the agreement is in line with the Colosseum's efforts to collaborate with global institutions in enhancing the role of culture in bridging civilisations, the statement said.

She highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation with Petra, one of the world’s most famous ancient cities and archaeological sites.

The agreement focuses on supporting collaboration in several areas, including organising workshops for the preservation of archaeological sites, holding joint cultural events, and exchanging information on mutual activities between the two sides.

It also includes creating reciprocal visit programmes to promote both sites, along with the presentation of promotional materials and introductory videos to be displayed at each site.

Both sides stressed that this agreement is not merely a cooperation pact but symbolises a global partnership that contributes to the enhancement of the cultural and historical heritage of both Petra and the Colosseum, further solidifying their status as world-renowned tourist destinations attracting visitors from all corners of the globe.

Petra has previously signed several twinning agreements with prominent sites such as the Alhambra and Generalife in Spain, as well as with the municipality of Barbarano Romano in Italy.

The authority is also working on establishing additional twinning agreements with other New Seven Wonders of the World in the coming period, according to the statement.

