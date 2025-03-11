JEDDAH — More than one million visitors flocked to the Jeddah Historic District in the first week of Ramadan Season 2025, marking an unprecedented turnout.



The Ramadan Season, organized by the Jeddah Historic District Program under the Ministry of Culture, is one of the most prominent Ramadan events in the Kingdom, to revive cultural heritage and promote Saudi identity through a variety of Ramadan-themed activities.



Visitors enjoy a unique blend of culture, arts, traditional markets, and heritage cuisine. Exploration tours reveal ancient architectural heritage, while markets showcase local products and traditional foods.



In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives to enhance cultural heritage and develop tourism, the season's success reinforces efforts to position the Jeddah Historic District as a leading global cultural and tourist destination.



Visitor numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks as Ramadan events continue, solidifying the status of the Jeddah Historic District as a premier destination during the holy month.

