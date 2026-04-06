Jazan Region in Saudi Arabia has recorded significant growth in its tourism sector between 2020 and the first quarter of 2026, with the number of tourist accommodation facilities rising from 32 to 323, reflecting growing investment in tourism infrastructure and increasing visitor demand.

Accommodation facilities range from luxury hotels and serviced apartments to chalets, tourist homes, and resorts, with integrated services such as restaurants and recreational facilities to enhance the visitor experience, reported Saudi Press Agency.

Jazan Municipality affirmed its ongoing efforts to host tourism events and festivals that reflect local identity, thereby supporting the region's presence on the national tourism map.

This expansion reflects the broader developmental momentum in Jazan, positioning it as a leading tourist destination that combines natural assets and cultural diversity in line with sustainable economic development goals.

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