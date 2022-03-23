Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC), a leading real estate development company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the signing of a MoU with flagcarrier Saudia Airlines in bid to create a strategic partnership for provision of comprehensive and enhanced quality services to the Hajj and Umrah guests and also boost religious tourism in the kingdom.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah signed by Khalid Al Amoudi, CEO of JODC, and Hazem Sonbol, Vice President of Sales at Saudia Airlines.

The deal includes providing duty-free shops and also setting up of a luggage charging station within Jabal Omar project to enhance the visitor’s experience.

The agreement will also see the leveraging of Saudia Airlines’ holiday booking platform, Saudia Holidays as a strategic partner to promote luxury hotels within JODC, including exclusive offers and bundles to attract a greater number of guests through attractive prices and features.

On the new deal, CEO Khalid Al Amoudi said: "This is in line with JODC's strategy to form local and global partnerships with the relevant entities to offer the best products and quality services to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, guests and visitors. Through multiple integrated facilities within our destination, we are continuously seeking ways to provide global standard hospitality services, modern luxury housing and a unique shopping experience."

"Our partner, Saudia Airlines is a natural fit to attracting foreigners into the kingdom and Makkah. Through our collaboration we will be able to introduce a wide range of the products and services and woo a greater number of tourists, thus supporting the kingdom in reaching its goal of 30 million pilgrims by 2030," he added.

Hazem Sonbol, Vice President (Sales) at Saudi Airlines said: "Signing this MoU unifies the efforts towards establishing a comprehensive framework between the two companies, as it brings together the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a company that owns and manages one of the largest and premium tourism destinations within Makkah, Jabal Omar.”

The JODC features various hotels, including Jabal Omar Marriott Hotel Makkah, Jabal Omar Hotel Conrad Makkah, Jabal Omar Hotel Hilton Suites, Jabal Omar Hilton Hotel and Conference Center Makkah, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Hotel Makkah, Jabal Hotel Omar Jumeirah Makkah, Jabal Omar Double Tree Hotel by Hilton Makkah, and multiple shopping centres.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).