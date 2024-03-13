Dnata Travel, the UAE's longest serving travel provider, has revealed that bookings by UAE travellers for the Eid Al-Fitr break this April have more than doubled in volume compared to 2023 levels.

In previous years, the UAE-based travel agency has seen a close-to-equal split between the choice for a staycation or travelling internationally with UAE residents during the first Eid break.

The split is weighing heavier this year towards outbound travel at 60% of all bookings, compared to 40% for local stays.

The most popular destinations for holiday bookings over Eid al-Fitr 2024 from the UAE are Maldives, Thailand, Italy, Mauritius, and the US, respectively.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said: “An extended break is anticipated for Eid celebrations this April, and travellers are making the most of the opportunity with bookings being made further in advance and to long-haul destinations including across Asia and the USA.

“The Indian Ocean islands of the Maldives and Mauritius, alongside Thailand, are popular for travellers year-round with tropical climates and accessibility to the UAE. This year, Italy and the USA are trending for the Eid break compared to 2023. Travellers are heading to the Italian cities of Rome and Venice, whilst in the US, stays in New York City and Las Vegas are proving most popular.”

The dnata Travel team is launching a range of bespoke holiday packages for UAE travellers with last-minute availability remaining across the Eid al-Fitr break this April.

Highlights include five-star stays with airport transfers and meals included across popular destinations in the Maldives, Seychelles, Hong Kong, and Bali, alongside an extensive tour of Sri Lanka's top sights, amongst other attractive holiday package offers.

Top Eid al-Fitr 2024 holiday offers with dnata Travel are:

Maldives

Stay three nights at the five-star Kandima Maldives with dnata Travel in a Sky Studio with breakfast daily, return domestic flights and speedboat transfers, and return flights.

Seychelles

Stay three nights at the five-star Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa with dnata Travel in a Standard Room with daily breakfast, return private airport transfers, and return flights.

Hong Kong

Stay three nights at the five-star InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong with dnata Travel in a Classic Room with daily breakfast, return private airport transfers, and return flights.

Bali

Stay three nights at the five-star Bulgari Resort Bali with dnata Travel in an Ocean View Villa with daily breakfast, return private airport transfers, and return flights.

Sri Lanka

A seven-day tour of Sri Lanka's Wildlife, Nature and Culture with dnata Travel includes a one-night stay in Kandy, two nights in Nuwara Eliya, one night in Udawalawe, one night in Yala and a final night in Bentota. Highlight excursions include the breath-taking Horton Plains, wildlife discovery with game drives at two national parks, the impressive Rawana Waterfall, a Maadu-ganga River Cruise, a city tour of Galle, and more. Private transfers, six nights of accommodation and return flights are included.

