MUSCAT: Oman Air and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism have joined forces for a special stopover promotion for passengers transiting through Muscat.

Available until November 30, 2024, the offer provides a free one-night hotel stay for premium class passengers when booking a stopover in Muscat, while those traveling in Economy Class can enjoy two nights for the price of one.

In addition, guests have access to exclusive discounts on tours, car hire, and other services, making it the perfect opportunity to explore Oman’s charming capital and beyond.

Visitors can experience Muscat at its very best, with warm weather, stunning landscapes, and cultural activities promising an unforgettable retreat.

Committed to promoting the natural beauty, rich heritage, and friendly, genuine hospitality of its home base.

Passengers who hold a return ticket to any destination on Oman Air’s network with transit through Muscat can take advantage of the limited-time offer.

Guests can simply fill out the online request form and make their stopover booking by November 2024 30.

It is important to note that the complimentary hotel stay includes the room only and is subject to availability.

A maximum of one stopover per return ticket applies.

