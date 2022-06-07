Egypt - “Follow the sun” campaign contributed to an increase in the internet search about tourism and travel to Egypt by 121%, according to Amr Al-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB).

The increase in internet search about Egypt came as follows: the United Kingdom by 134%, Germany 212%, Italy 262%, and France 110%.

Al-Kady added that the campaign reached nearly 495.3 million users of social networking sites in the targeted countries, and witnessed nearly 68.6 million views.

“Follow the sun” is an electronic campaign launched by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in mid of March on the global tv channel CNN and on the social networking sites including, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Ad colony to promote the Egyptian tourist destinations. The campaign targets the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. The campaign is part of the implementation of the media strategy to promote tourism in Egypt, which aims to highlight the Egyptian tourist destination and its distinct and diverse tourist and archaeological components. And its young, vibrant identity, and as an attractive tourist destination, the visitor wants to stay there for a long time, with a repeat visit every year.

According to Al-Kady, In the USA, the campaign on Facebook achieved 4.2 million views and reached 8.8 million users, on YouTube it achieved 5.7 million views and reached 20.4 million users, while on TikTok it achieved 7.4 million views and reached 27.8 million users, and on Snapchat it achieved 4.4 million views and 7.4 million users.

In the United Kingdom, the campaign on Facebook achieved 4.7 million views and reached 20.3 million users, on YouTube it achieved 4.2 million views and reached 9.5 million users, on TikTok it achieved 1.7 views and reached 48.5 million users, and on Snapchat it achieved 2.2 million views. It reached 8.3 million users.

In Germany, the campaign on Facebook achieved 4.5 million views and reached 17.8 million users, on YouTube it achieved 4.9 million views with 28.4 million users, on TikTok it achieved nearly 2 million views with 54.84 million users, and on Snapchat It achieved 2.2 million views and reached 4.5 million users.

In France, the campaign on Facebook achieved 2 million views and reached 31.5 million users, on YouTube it achieved 2.6 million views, reaching 10.14 million users, on TikTok it achieved 1 million views and reached 33.1 million users, and on Snapchat it achieved 5.3 million views and reached to 25.3 million users.

In Italy, the campaign on Facebook achieved 2.2 million views and reached 44.9 million users, on YouTube it achieved 5.8 million views with 16.24 million users, and on TikTok it achieved 2.6 million views with 77.4 million users.

