UAE - Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, recently celebrated its inaugural service to Pisa, becoming the first UAE national carrier to operate this route from Dubai.

The airline will operate three weekly flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Pisa International Airport (PSA).

Emirates will codeshare on this route, offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub. Flights to Pisa will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International.

The inaugural flight arrived at Pisa International Airport (PSA) just after 12:00 local time on 24 June and was welcomed on arrival with a traditional water cannon salute and representatives from the airport and Italian government officials. On board the inaugural flight was a senior delegation led by Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai.

Upon arrival in Pisa the flydubai delegation was met by an official delegation led by Marco Carrai, the president of Toscana Aeroporti. The welcome reception was followed by a press conference held at the airport.

Speaking at the press conference, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are excited to launch our third point in Italy this summer with our inaugural service to Pisa. Our strong business model and growing fleet have enabled us to offer passengers from across our network more choices for travel, and we can expect Pisa to be a popular destination for travellers from the UAE and GCC to discover the beauty of the Tuscany region. The start of flydubai operations to Pisa also reflects our commitment to opening up previously underserved markets and providing direct air links to Dubai. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board.”

Marco Carrai, Chairman of Toscana Aeroporti, said: “Today we inaugurate the connection between Pisa and Dubai and the beginning of the collaboration with the flydubai airline. We are facing a unique opportunity for the future development of our region. We are proud as Toscana Aeroporti to contribute to increasing the tourist and economic opportunities of our territory and to make Tuscany stronger through the restart and expansion of its airports.”

Pisa joins Catania and Naples as the third destination of flydubai’s network in Italy. From 24 June, flydubai also launches its three-times weekly service to Catania, with flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The carrier currently operates four weekly flights to Naples, with flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Passengers travelling to Italy on a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft can enjoy more comfort and an enhanced travel experience. The new cabin offering features a flat-bed in Business Class and, in addition to the extra space and privacy, passengers can sleep comfortably during their flight. Economy Class offers new RECARO seats, which are designed to optimise space and comfort so passengers can sit back, relax and enjoy their flight.

flydubai’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft also features exceptional inflight entertainment with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen, with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, music and games. Passengers can enjoy complimentary seatback inflight entertainment in Business Class or purchase affordable inflight entertainment packages when travelling in Economy Class.

Flights will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Pisa International Airport (PSA).

Return Economy Class Lite fares from DXB to PSA start from AED2,500 ($680) and Return Business Class fares start from AED11,000. Return Economy Class Lite fares from PSA to DXB start from EUR530 and Return Business Class fares start from EUR2,500.

