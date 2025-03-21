UAE - With multiple holiday periods approaching from March through August, UAE national airline Etihad Airways is preparing for a significant increase in travellers at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

To ensure guests enjoy a smooth start to their journey, the airline is encouraging early planning and utilisation of its comprehensive digital services.

The airline expects particularly high passenger volumes during the School Spring Break (20 March-13 April), Eid Al Fitr (late March), Hajj Season (May), Eid Al Adha (early June), and the School Summer Break (28 June-24 August).

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Etihad Airways Interim Chief Operations & Guest Officer, said: "We're preparing to welcome thousands of additional guests during these peak periods. Our teams are fully prepared to ensure every journey begins smoothly, and we recommend travellers take advantage of our numerous check-in options and digital tools to enjoy a relaxed start to their holidays."

Etihad Airways has compiled essential tips to help guests prepare for their travels:

Flight Information and Updates

Staying informed is key during busy travel periods. Guests can easily access the latest flight information through the Manage My Booking section on etihad.com or via the mobile app, where they can view or modify flight details, select seats, and access various other services.

Early Check-in Options

To avoid potential queues, guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure during peak periods. For added convenience, Etihad offers multiple early check-in options:

Online check-in opens 48 hours before departure and is available through etihad.com or the mobile app. After checking in online, guests can use the many automated self-service bag drops at the terminal, allowing them to weigh and tag their bags and collect their boarding pass in under a minute.

Several off-airport check-in and bag-drop facilities are also available at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal (open 24 hours); The Fountains – Yas Mall (10am to 10pm); Mussafah (10am to 10pm) at 38 Al Arzaq Street and Al Ain (open from 10am till 10pm).

Home Check-in and Land & Leave Services

For ultimate convenience, guests can start their journey with home check-in through Morafiq, available up to five hours before departure. Starting from AED185, this service includes baggage check-in, seat selection, and doorstep delivery of boarding passes.

Upon return to Abu Dhabi, Etihad said the Land & Leave service offers a seamless arrival experience.

Guests can proceed directly to their destination while Morafiq delivers their bags to any Abu Dhabi address within three hours of landing, it added.

