Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will increase its service between Abu Dhabi and Kabul to daily flights from 1 May 2026, responding to strong demand following the successful launch of the route earlier this year.

The service, inaugurated on 20 March 2026 with four weekly flights, has seen robust passenger demand from both point-to-point travellers and those connecting across Etihad’s global network, quickly establishing itself as a vital link between Afghanistan and the UAE.

Operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft - featuring eight Business and 150 Economy seats, combining comfort and convenience with the airline’s renowned hospitality - the daily service will further enhance travel flexibility, while strengthening seamless connectivity for passengers travelling between Kabul, Abu Dhabi and destinations across Etihad’s global network.

Guests can connect seamlessly onwards through Zayed International Airport to destinations across Europe and North America such as London, Frankfurt, Charlotte, Toronto and Washington.

The UAE hosts one of the largest Afghan communities in the Gulf, with hundreds of thousands of Afghans living and working in the country.

The increase of Etihad’s Kabul service to daily will further strengthen these economic and social connections, supporting family travel while facilitating trade, business links and cultural exchange between Afghanistan, the UAE and key global markets.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: “Since launching our Kabul flights in March, we have seen strong and sustained demand from passengers travelling between Afghanistan, the UAE and beyond. Increasing the service to daily flights allows us to provide greater flexibility for travellers, while strengthening connectivity for the Afghan diaspora and supporting growing economic and trade links. This expansion reflects our strategic approach to network development, where we deploy capacity in response to market demand while continuing to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role as a key gateway connecting regional markets with Etihad’s global network.” -TradeArabia News Service

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