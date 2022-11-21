Elaf Travel and Tourism, a leading travel management company in Saudi Arabia, and Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, cemented a long-standing relationship, have signed an agreement to drive the agency’s growth through advanced technology.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by management and executives from both companies to celebrate a decade of successful collaboration.

The agreement provides Elaf Travel and Tourism continued access to Sabre’s portfolio of innovative technology across the region, including its industry-leading workflow Sabre Red 360 and the latest mobile, data analytics, personalization and automation capabilities.

“We are excited to confirm our relationship with Sabre, which will continue support our growth and technology plans,” said Dr Adel Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elaf Group. “We are working together to deploy the latest solutions and capabilities, transform our business, and advance our offerings to enrich our customers’ experiences – particularly online.”

Using SR360, the agency will have access to Sabre’s marketplace of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, enabling it to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all around the world.

“We are happy the Elaf Travel and Tourism recognizes the value of our technology and trusts the dedication and expertise of our local team,” said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, Vice President, Sabre Travel Network Middle East.

“Elaf Travel and Tourism has a wide range of services catering to the online, offline, and corporate travel sectors and we are committed to deliver products and solutions that meet their diverse customer needs and help the company to scale and expand its business to meet the high expectations of the tech-savvy Saudi travellers.”

