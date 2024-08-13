Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has inspected the development work at the entrance of the Giza Plateau Archaeological Area. This visit followed a meeting held on Sunday to monitor the progress of the project, which is crucial for enhancing the area’s appeal as a major tourist destination.

Madbouly emphasized the importance of aligning the development efforts with the cultural significance of the archaeological site. He noted that these improvements are expected to enhance the tourist experience, encouraging repeat visits and positive promotion abroad, thereby attracting more visitors.

During his tour, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy, reviewed both completed and ongoing work. This included the development of new entrance gates on the Cairo-Fayoum Road, which will serve as the main access points once the project is completed.

The inspection also covered the entry routes from these gates, the installation of comfort and safety measures for visitors such as shelters and modern lighting systems, and the organization of tourist bus entry. The new parking areas will accommodate approximately 1,000 cars and buses.

Additionally, the tour provided insights into the planned visitor routes within the Giza Plateau. These routes will feature environmentally friendly electric transportation, offering visitors scenic views of the landmarks. The paths for horses, camels, and carriages were also discussed, along with the organization of street vendors’ activities, all under cultural guidelines.

Minister Fathy explained that the development work includes updating services at the Giza Pyramids area. This involves establishing a tourist service centre, hotel-grade restrooms, smart gates with electronic tickets, cinemas, a medical centre, and a VIP centre. These amenities aim to provide visitors with a unique and memorable experience at the Giza Plateau Archaeological Area.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

