Egypt has ranked first in Africa, fifth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and 51st globally in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021.

Egypt achieved the second-best improvement in the entire index, rising to the 51st place globally in 2021, from 57th in 2019.

UAE topped the region in the 2021 index, ranking 25th among world top scorer.

Japan headed the list both globally and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Covering 117 economies, the Travel and Tourism Development Index measures the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector, which in turn contributes to the development of a country.

