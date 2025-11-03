With the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), Egypt is entering a new era of tourism. The landmark attraction is expected to attract around 7 million visitors annually, with a daily rate ranging between 15,000 and 20,000 visitors.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Egypt’s tourism sector has been severely affected. However, the sector has successfully reclaimed its previous position and demonstrated resilience by maintaining stable performance amid recent regional geopolitical tensions.

In this factsheet, we will highlight the recent performance indicators of Egypt’s tourism sector, identify the country’s regional position as a leading tourism destination, and shed light on the government’s targets for the sector.

In fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, Egypt’s tourism receipts increased by 19% year-on-year (YoY) to $16.7 billion. This accounted for 15% of the country’s foreign currency inflows from its five key resources, including exports, remittances, tourism revenues, Suez Canal revenues, and foreign direct investments (FDI).

This tourism revenue hike was mainly driven by a 16.4% jump in the number of tourist nights to 179.3 million in FY2024/25 from 154.1 million nights in FY2023/24. Remarkably, Egypt was able to attract more than 17 million tourists over the past year.

From an economic perspective, the tourism sector is a major contributor to Egypt’s economic growth. In FY2024/25, it emerged as the fastest-growing sector in the country with an annual growth rate of 17.3%, contributing around 4% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Egypt has secured its place as one of the leading tourist destinations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. In 2023, it ranked 3rd in MENA in terms of tourist arrivals that reached 14.9 million. This represented 16% of total tourist arrivals to MENA, following the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

As of March 2024, Egypt had around 1,247 accommodation facilities, with a capacity of 222,716 rooms. Notably, Fitch Solutions projects that the number of tourism accommodation facilities will reach 1,800 by 2028.

Egypt aims to reach 500,000 hotel rooms as part of its plan to attract 30 million tourists by 2031, after previously targeting this number by 2028. To support the private sector in achieving this goal, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) launched an EGP 50 billion initiative last year, offering a preferential interest rate of 12%, subsidized by the Ministry of Finance, to help reactivate idle hotels.

