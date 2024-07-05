Egypt - Orascom Development Egypt’s (ODE) subsidiary Makadi Heights for Tourism Development Company (Makadi Heights) has accepted the Egyptian Tourism Development Authority’s (TDA) request for an additional payment of $5.6 million in exchange for an eight-year new development timeline for Makadi Heights' remaining undeveloped land bank, as per a filing.

The total sum is comprised of a $1.1 million down payment, with the remaining $4.5 million to be paid in equal annual installments over a 10-year period.

