Egypt - Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) is planning to expand in the hotels sector over the coming period by launching 550 rooms in five new hotels, Ayman Amer, the company's General Manager told Asharq Business.

Amer attributed the 84% increase in 2024 net profits to cost control implemented through its hedging policy at nearly EGP 2.6 billion.

He added that the company adopted a new pricing policy that maintained its profit margins.

SODIC has EGP 3.8 billion in liquidity that can be injected into new investments in 2025, the general manager noted, adding that it aims to expand its land portfolio.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).