Egypt - Moamen Othman, Head of the Museums Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, and Michele Quaroni, the Italian ambassador to Egypt, reopened on Sunday the Gayer-Anderson Museum (Al-Kritliyya) following a development project that raised the efficiency of its services.

Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, explained that the development project was carried out within the framework of close cooperation between Egypt and Italy, with a grant provided by the Egyptian Museum in Turin, and implemented by the UNESCO Regional Office for Science in the Arab Countries, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and with the support of UNESCO trust funds.

He pointed out that the works included raising the efficiency of the services provided to visitors to improve their experience during visiting the museum and make it more interesting, easy and convenient, and to make it available for easy tourism for people with disabilities, describing the museum as one of the largest historical museums in Egypt, including antiques collected by the English officer, Gayer Anderson and deposited at the home of Cretaceous.

Head of the Museums Sector, explained that the work of the development project included raising the efficiency of the museum’s restoration lab, treating the canopies and the wooden fence, cleaning and renovating the museum’s entrance floor, as well as providing the outer areas with wooden benches, installing new firefighting and lighting systems, in addition to raising the efficiency of bathrooms and preparing a bathroom for people with disabilities, establishing a room for safe deposits, and renovating the entrance gate.

For her part, Mervat Ezzat, the museum’s general manager, said that as part of the museums sector’s plan to upgrade the museum display method, Guidance and introductory panels have been set up showing the itinerary of the visit, and the names of the halls, noting that these panels include a QR code to enable visitors to obtain information about the museum and its holdings in Arabic and English using mobile applications.

Braille signboards were set up for visitors with visual impairments, brochures were designed and printed about the museum, and a series of training courses were organized for museum curators and restorers and restorers in the areas of museum collection management, archival materials preservation, and materials science maintenance.

It is worth mentioning that the Gayer Anderson Museum consists of two houses dating back to the Ottoman era during the 16th and 17th centuries AD, and they were linked to a bridge in the early 20th century. The museum consists of 29 exhibition halls, the most famous of which are Indian, Chinese, and Damascene, to display furniture of the same style. Hall name. The museum also includes a group of other halls that follow the architecture of the house, including the haremlek, the winter and summer salamlik, and celebrations, halls, in addition to a group of new halls, such as the two halls of Abwab al-Kiritliya and the al-Kiritliya masterpieces.

