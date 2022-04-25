Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly asserted the government’s keenness to facilitate matters for investors and to overcome the obstacles they might face in order to expand their investments in the Egyptian market.

He also said that developing the tourism sector is one of the priorities of the Egyptian state in order to maximise Egypt’s unique tourism and archaeological potentials.

Madbouly’s remarks came during his meeting with Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany and Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Assem Al-Gazzar to review a number of proposed projects by Al-Dhow Group.

During the meeting, Chairperson of Al-Dhow Group Basel Saad presented a number of proposed investment areas in Egypt, which included the establishment of a hotel and conference centre.

He explained that the new hotel will be near the Grand Egyptian Museum and will be designed in an international architectural style that matches the design of the museum in order to upgrade the area surrounding the Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids of Giza.

In the same context, Saad reviewed the ‘Al-Ahram Heights Project’, pointing out that the group implemented, operated, and opened a Hyatt Regency Hotel with a capacity of 250 hotel rooms and suites.

