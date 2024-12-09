Egypt’s Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, has called for accelerating the completion of tourism village projects and other developments along the North West Coast.

During an inspection tour, El-Sherbiny emphasized the importance of adhering to approved master plans and issued building permits to ensure progress aligns with the region’s strategic objectives.

One of the key directives is to increase the proportion of hotel units in North Coast tourism projects to at least 50% of the total units, in alignment with regional development plans.

Abdo highlighted the urgency of expediting construction on several projects, particularly those in the Sidi Heneish area, to enhance tourism infrastructure and meet regulatory requirements.

The Head of the Third Sector Authority for the North West Coast, Hossam El-Din Abdo, reported that 454 building permits have been issued for ongoing projects, with additional permits under review. Site inspections have been conducted to verify compliance with ministerial regulations and to address any delays in construction.

The ministry oversees tourism developments on land managed by the New Urban Communities Authority, spanning from kilometer 34 to Salloum city in Matrouh Governorate, an area covering approximately 707,000 feddans. These projects are central to the government’s strategy to transform the North Coast into a world-class tourist destination.

In one of the projects inspected, the Head of the Tourism Villages Authority detailed its scope, which includes 243 buildings comprising villas, chalets, and residential units, totaling 917 units. The project is currently at the mid-stage of completion, with efforts underway to meet construction timelines and accelerate the delivery of hotel and hospitality facilities.

The ministry’s commitment to enhancing the North Coast’s tourism potential underscores its vision for sustainable development and its focus on establishing the area as a competitive global destination.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

