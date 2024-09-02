UAE – DXB Live, the event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), unveiled the expansion of its regional presence by the official opening of a new office in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

The expansion step comes in line with DXB Live’s strategy to endorse its global footprint and boost its position as a leader in the events industry, according to a press release.

Moreover, the Riyadh office follows DXB Live’s solid performance in delivering integrated event management services for major conferences, exhibitions, festivals, and various public, sporting, and cultural events across Saudi Arabia.

Senior Vice President of DXB Live, Khalid Al Hammadi, said: "For 2024, our goal at DXB Live is to expand our presence in international markets, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia.”

Al Hammadi elaborated on the expansion step by saying: “We are exploring opportunities to establish regional offices in various Gulf countries, as well as to broaden our footprint in several European, American, and Middle Eastern markets.”

The Senior Vice President added: “Our aim is to deliver our extensive range of services to clients worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to offering top-tier services globally, we are ambitiously working towards becoming one of the most recognised companies in the integrated event management services industry."

In addition, DXB Live announced exceptional performance across its operations during the first half (H1) of 2024. As part of its global expansion in H1-24, DXB Live provided its world-class services to various events in the region and beyond such as in Morocco, Egypt, China, South Korea, Germany, the US, Singapore, and Spain.

Meanwhile, expanding into the Saudi market leverages DXB Live’s 45 years of experience in Dubai and other global cities. It currently oversees different events in Saudi Arabia, namely the Saudi Food Show, Saudi Food Manufacturing, the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC), and LEAP, among others.

Al Hammadi noted: “As we embark on this exciting new chapter with our Riyadh office, we are not only expanding our reach but also setting new benchmarks for excellence in the events industry.”

He concluded: “Our commitment to innovation and quality will drive our efforts to elevate the standards of event management globally. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences that redefine the future of events.”

For positioning itself as a global leader in the events industry, DXB Live took part in a wide range of regional and international exhibitions in Germany and the US, among others.

It was also the main contractor for international mega events in 2024 like Morocco’s GITEX Africa that was held in Marrakech.

Earlier this year, DXB Live unveiled its plans to organise the global Future Festival Summit at the Expo City Dubai in cooperation with Trend Hunter, a top trend platform and innovation accelerator.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

