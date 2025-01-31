In February 2025, the UAE will host a series of major conferences, exhibitions, and events that reflect its prominent role and influence in shaping the future of various vital sectors across the region and the world.

The events will feature broad regional and international participation, further cementing the UAE's status as a global destination for business tourism and conferences.

IDEX and NAVDEX

The 2025 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) represent exceptional platforms to showcase the latest innovative solutions across 17 key sectors, including land systems, air systems, unmanned systems, and maritime technologies.

These exhibitions reflect the rapid advancement in smart mobility and autonomous operations. They also highlight the technological capabilities of navigation systems, radar systems, and command and control technologies that are reshaping modern defence strategies.

The exhibitions will take place from 17th to 21st February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and are considered some of the most prominent global events in the defence and security sectors, covering land, air, sea, and space.

Civil Aviation

Abu Dhabi will host the "ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025'', organised by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The event will also feature a related exhibition and the launch of the first edition of the "Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM)," a significant UAE initiative under the ICAO umbrella.

This international event will take place from 10th to 12th February, with over 1,500 participants expected from the 193 ICAO member states.

2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Conference

Abu Dhabi will kick off the 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Conference, focusing on the impact of youth empowerment in promoting tolerance. The conference will feature over 100 speakers from various countries and sectors, alongside 25 interactive workshops. The event is expected to attract more than 5,000 participants.

World Governments Summit

The 12th edition of the World Governments Summit will take place in Dubai from 11th to 13th February 2025, with the participation of over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations, 140 government delegations, and 6,000 participants.

The summit will include 21 global forums discussing major future trends and transformations, with over 200 interactive sessions, 300 global speakers, 30 roundtable discussions, and over 400 ministers. The summit will also release 30 strategic reports.

UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2025)

The Dubai World Trade Centre will host the 29th edition of AEEDC Dubai from 4 to 6 February 2025. This major regional event is expected to attract over 66,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries, with 5,300 brands from more than 3,900 global companies specialising in dental supplies.

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

The 8th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will take place on 1st to 2nd February at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

The event will feature over 300 speakers from 45 countries, 150 startups, and 250 activities across 10 areas and 5 platforms. The programme includes 45 workshops, 320 meetings with investors, as well as performances and global music concerts.

Sharjah’s Xposure International Photography Festival

The 9th edition of Xposure International Photography Festival will be held from 20th to 26th February at its new venue in Aljada, Sharjah.

The event celebrates visual storytelling and will feature over 420 photographers, filmmakers, and creatives showcasing 3,100 artworks. The week-long event includes 349 activities such as solo and group exhibitions, workshops by photography and cinema experts, portfolio reviews, and the screening of 58 films reflecting global diversity and artistic excellence in visual narration.

Sharjah Heritage Days

The 22nd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days, organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, will take place from 12th to 23rd February.

The event will feature participation from more than 26 countries, including members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as several Arab and foreign nations.