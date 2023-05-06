DUBAI - Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) made an impressive showing at the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), held from 1st-4th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, further reinforcing Dubai’s position at the forefront of the world’s leading travel destinations.

More than 122 public and private sector establishments held a large number of business meetings on the Dubai stand, resulting in a highly successful event for DET and a positive outlook for Dubai’s tourism industry in 2023 and beyond.

This year’s ATM held under the theme Working towards Net Zero’ focused on responsible tourism and coincided with UAE’s Year of Sustainability.

During the four-day event, DET highlighted the pivotal role being played by the city’s tourism industry towards supporting the strategic UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative including activities that have been rolled out by Dubai in the area of sustainability, in line with the vison of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to make it the best city in the world to visit, live and work.

ATM’s sustainability theme also steered the conversation towards yet another milestone event that Dubai will host later this year, COP28, the UN Climate Change conference, while stimulating further interest in Dubai’s remarkable multi-pronged blueprint for sustainable growth, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

As a testament to its success at ATM 2023, DET was presented with the ‘Best Stand for Doing Business’ Award, for its impressive three-storey exhibition space.

In bestowing the award on DET, the ATM judges cited the stand’s comfortable seating, spacious layout and high-quality hospitality combined to create an inviting environment for visitors.

DET also organised the biggest ATM Hosted Buyers Programme, showcasing Dubai's unparalleled hospitality and diverse offering. This year's programme attracted a record participation of 440 buyers from 31 different markets and countries, representing all regions.

The DMCs that supported the Hosted Buyers Programme included Rida Tours, Knight Tours, Arabian Oryx and Arabian Adventures and their generosity and hospitality enabled the hosted buyers to enjoy diverse experiences and iconic attractions in the city including visits to the Museum of the Future, Burj Al Arab and Sonara Desert Camp.

The Dubai stand also welcomed visiting dignitaries, and senior diplomats. In addition, ATM visitors enthusiastically took part in the Dubai Landmark Challenge, an interactive game for visitors installed on the Dubai stand, further highlighting the city's diverse destination proposition.

Dubai’s successful participation at ATM 2023 follows the strong performance by its tourism sector in Q1 2023 that saw the city welcome 4.67 million international overnight visitors from January to March, compared to 3.97 million tourists during the same period in 2022, a 17 percent YoY growth and achieving 98 percent of pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2023, making it the fastest recovering destination globally.