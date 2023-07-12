DUBAI: Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the #DubaiDestinations campaign has rolled out its latest phase inviting residents and tourists to embark on a new journey to discover Dubai’s offerings in the warmer months of the year.

The collaborative campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), seeks to showcase the city’s unique charm as a summer destination to audiences across the world through engaging stories.

The current season of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, running until the end of August, will showcase the city’s top-rated experiences in the summer and its distinctive attractions ranging from serene beach destinations and exciting indoor activities to thrilling waterparks and picturesque hotels.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), said, “Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the emirate into the world's best city to live and visit, the campaign continues to open new windows into the unrivalled diversity, memorable experiences and creative urban vibe that define Dubai’s character as one of the globe’s greatest destinations.

"By harnessing the power of storytelling, the campaign seeks to highlight the city's offerings during the warmer months, with an emphasis on the unique experiences that set Dubai apart as one of the world’s most captivating destinations. This season of the campaign extends a fresh invitation to both the local and global community to explore Dubai's diverse attractions and share their memorable moments.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, “The latest season of the #DubaiDestinations campaign invites residents and visitors to embark on an exhilarating journey to explore the unique and enriching treasures that Dubai offers in the summer months. As with every season, we join hands with government entities, industry stakeholders from the public and private sectors, and the vibrant creative media community to raise the profile of Dubai’s diverse array of summer attractions. Through interactive guides, engaging media content and other immersive activations, we aim to weave compelling narratives that showcase the essence of the Dubai experience, enticing people from the UAE and all over the world to set out on their own extraordinary adventures in Dubai.”

As part of the campaign, Brand Dubai will introduce a collection of interactive guides, offering valuable insights into Dubai's premier summer experiences. From top-rated summer camps for children to thrilling water activities, enchanting staycations and indoor hotspots, these guides serve as indispensable resources for exploring the best of Dubai during the summer season.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign will also put the spotlight on indoor destinations, such as malls, restaurants with play areas, indoor sports activities and theme parks, as well as Dubai’s most-loved homegrown food outlets from the “Proudly from Dubai” network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai.

Brand Dubai will be partnering with some of the emirate’s most accomplished creatives including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, visual artists, animators and videographers to create compelling content about Dubai’s destination offerings.

The campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences.