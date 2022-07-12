Dubai has ranked the global 10th for cities with the most Airbnb stays, said lifestyle company Inkifi in a new report.

When staying in one of the 16,000 the city has to offer, one can enjoy one of the emirates' traditional sporting pursuits: camel racing, which has been around for hundreds of years, the report added, noting that since the early 2000s, robot jockeys have replaced human jockeys,.

Since 2019, the number of active Airbnb rentals has fallen across the board, with the total number of listings for the top 10 destinations falling from 303,535 to 209,682, which equals to a 30.92% drop.

Study insights:

• The city with the highest density of Airbnb is Pattaya, Thailand, where there are 79.25 active rentals on the market for every 1,000 people living there.

• Ankara, Turkey, has the cheapest average daily rate for Airbnbs, with travellers paying as little as £17.13 per night (which is € 19.96or $21.05).

• Las Vegas is the most expensive place in the study to stay in an Airbnb, with average daily rates of £186.33 (which is €217.12or $229.02).

