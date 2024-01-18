Dubai is set to fund a series of holiday getaways or “tourist excursions” worldwide for UAE retirees, as part of the government’s commitment to promote the wellbeing of its citizens.

Under the new initiative, Emirati residents who have already retired from work and are members of the Thukher Club in Dubai, will be given the opportunity to visit “diverse destinations worldwide”, with the Al Furjan Fund covering the costs, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Launched by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the fund seeks to finance social projects in local communities, to improve the quality of life of UAE citizens.

The fund has already kicked off the first sponsored getaway under the new initiative, with beneficiaries spending an excursion in Sri Lanka.

The programme intends to “promote the integration of retired citizens and support them in optimising their leisure time”, the statement said.

“The initiative also serves to express gratitude to retired citizens for their contributions, foster friendships among them and promote their overall well-being.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has recently approved several initiatives for 2024 as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to foster happy and cohesive families in the UAE.

The newly approved projects include the provision of 3,500 plots of land for Emiratis and 2,300 ready-to-move-in homes in Dubai with a combined value of AED5.5 billion ($1.5 billion).

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

(Seban.scaria@lseg.com)