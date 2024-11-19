DUBAI - Dubai International (DXB) is on track for record-breaking annual traffic following an impressive performance in the first nine months of the year. By the end of September, DXB had welcomed 68.6 million guests, a growth of 6.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

The momentum from the first half of 2024 carried into Q3, during which DXB managed 23.7 million guests. Over 111,300 flights were handled in Q3, propelling the total flight movements (all operations) for the first nine months to 327,700, up 6.4% year-on-year.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “This year has highlighted the very best of DXB — showcasing its continued growth, resilience, and commitment to service excellence, qualities that have become synonymous with the airport. At the heart of this success is our people, whose dedication and collaboration have driven our record-breaking guest numbers and robust operational performance, keeping us at the top for over a decade. DXB continues to be our core focus, with ongoing investment in customer service and technological advancements to ensure our success in delivering a superior hospitality experience.

“What’s particularly noteworthy is that DXB is seeing more direct traffic than ever before — a shift from the long-standing trend where transfer traffic dominated. This reflects Dubai’s evolution into not just a premier tourist destination, but also a globally attractive place to live, work, and do business, further underscored by the city’s booming real estate market and its rising appeal as a destination for top talent. We’re focused on continuing to deliver an exceptional experience in the final quarter, buoyed by Dubai’s vibrant winter calendar and renowned attractions.”

DXB’s ability to handle such high volumes seamlessly reflects the dedication of its team and partners to providing an efficient and world-class guest experience. By leveraging advanced technologies, such as biometrics and real-time tracking systems, guests continue to enjoy a seamless and elevated journey.

India continued to lead as the top destination market, with 8.9 million guests over the nine months. Saudi Arabia followed with 5.6 million guests, marking a 15.2% increase, while the UK accounted for 4.6 million guests, a 4.7% growth year on year. Pakistan and the USA contributed 3.4 million and 2.6 million guests, respectively, and Germany recorded 2.0 million.

London remained the top city destination with 2.9 million guests, followed by Riyadh, which saw strong growth at 2.3 million guests — a 25.8% increase. Other key city destinations included Mumbai (1.8 million), Jeddah (1.7 million), New Delhi (1.6 million), and Istanbul (1.3 million).

During this period, DXB processed 60.1 million bags with an industry-leading accuracy rate of 99.3%. Approximately 92% of arriving baggage for terminating guests was delivered within 45 minutes of the aircraft arriving on stand.

DXB expects to welcome 23.2 million guests in the final quarter, a period known for high direct traffic, driven by expats travelling home for the festive season and visitors arriving to enjoy the UAE’s packed winter calendar. Around 60% of Q4 traffic is forecast to be direct, compared to 50% in Q3 and 55% for the full year.

Major global events and attractions, from the DP World Tour Championship, Emirates Dubai 7s, festive markets and famed New Year’s Eve celebrations, to GITEX Global and ADIPEC – in the neighbouring emirate of Abu Dhabi – draw millions of international guests. The cruise season is also in full swing, with many passengers set to pass through Dubai’s ports as cruise operators capitalise on the city’s world-class infrastructure and superior air and sea connectivity.

This bustling period further underscores Dubai’s appeal as a warm and vibrant winter escape, particularly for travellers from colder and rainier regions seeking sunshine and premium experiences.

Growth is expected from Western Europe, with an increase of 237,000 seats (vs. Q3), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, adding 301,000 seats, supported by home-based carriers and new airlines, including ITA, Condor, Hainan and Druk Air, which introduces a new route to Paro, in western Bhutan, are also new to the network, and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) welcomes Transavia and Eurowings.

DXB retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport for the tenth consecutive year, unveiled by the Airports Council International (ACI) earlier this year.