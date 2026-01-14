Boosted by the holiday season, Dubai’s hotel industry achieved its highest December revenue per available room (RevPAR) since 2007, according to preliminary data from CoStar, a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics for property markets.

In December 2025, key performance metrics showed strong year-on-year growth: occupancy reached 84.3% (+3.4%), the average daily rate (ADR) rose to AED 1,042.11 ($283.76) (+11.1%), and RevPAR climbed to AED 878.19 (+15.0%).

The market’s occupancy was the highest for a December since 2006, while ADR was the highest recorded for the year.

Performance levels peaked on New Year’s Eve, with occupancy at 94.1%, ADR at AED 2,286.60, and RevPAR at AED 2,151.40.

This marked the first night on record in which both Dubai’s ADR and RevPAR surpassed the AED 2,000 mark.

For nine consecutive nights starting Tuesday, December 23, the market maintained occupancy above 80% and ADR above AED 1,000, reflecting a sustained surge in demand over the holiday period.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

