Dubai Airports expects 5 million travelers monthly during the summer, with annual traffic projected to reach 58.3 million this year, the Dubai Media Office said on Twitter on Monday.

The city saw the number of visitors reach 5.1 million during January-April 2022, up from the 1.67 million overnight visitors in the same period in 2021. According to the Dubai Media Office, 14 hospitality establishments opened doors in the emirate during Q1, bringing the total to 769.

Dubai was one of the first cities to open in July 2020 following the lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

UAE was fifth in Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking for May based on data indicators spanning virus containment, quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and progress toward restarting international travel.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com