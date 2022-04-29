Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced the opening of padel courts at Hadiqat Al Diyar.

Spread over a 32,800 sq m area, Hadiqat Al Diyar boasts a rubber floor running track, outdoor exercise and picnic area, in addition to an area dedicated to food and beverage outlets. The park also features football fields and a children’s play area.

Hadiqat Al Diyar features a total of seven padel courts, six of which can host up to four players at a time, and a court dedicated to competitions between two single players, said the statement from Diyar Al Muharraq.

These courts are managed by Padel Bahrain, which is the first registered trademark for the sport in the kingdom and is witnessing tremendous growth in popularity, it added.

The Padel Bahrain courts are characterized by its blue sand flooring, which is a treated sand made to allow for smooth ball bounce-back in addition to reducing risk of injuries. These features set Padel Bahrain apart in the sport, making them the best of its kind in the Gulf region.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi said: "We are pleased to announce the opening of padel courts at Hadiqat Al Diyar, as this sport has quickly become one of the most popular sports in Bahrain. We at Diyar Al Muharraq focus on offering a sustainable environment that allows residents to lead a healthy lifestyle, encouraging the practice of sports and other activities."

"We will continue our efforts in fulfilling Diyar’s core vision of creating an integrated experience for both residents and visitors through the availability of prestigious schools, shopping and community centres, healthcare facilities, along other amenities that meet residents’ daily needs," he stated.

Huthaifa Alsalmi, a senior official, lauded the diverse services available to residents and visitors of Diyar Al Muharraq, and expressed pride in the opening of the padel courts in Hadiqat Al Diyar.

"This comes in line with our commitment towards the health and wellbeing of the local community and our efforts in keeping pace with the latest sport trends. This collaboration contributes to the achievement of the unified goals of both entities, and we look forward to nurturing this partnership and achieving more succusses in the near future," stated Alsalmi.

"The padel courts are open over two periods, starting from 8am to 11am in the morning, followed by 3pm to 12pm in the evenings. Both residents and visitors of Diyar Al Muharraq can book a padel court through Courts 187 mobile application," he added.

For residents, Alsalmi said the padel courts at Hadiqat Al Diyar will be available at exclusive rates. "Moreover, padel sport enthusiasts can purchase their own rackets at a store located near the courts, offering sport equipment of the highest quality and specifications," he added.

