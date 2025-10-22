Expo City Dubai boasts the highest level of sustainable tourism certification available globally having become a Certified Sustainable Destination under the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), leading the way in the UAE’s commitment to putting the planet at the heart of tourism.

Illustrating the city’s commitment to embedding sustainability into every aspect of its evolution and operations and strengthening its offering as a tourist destination in the UAE, Expo City is the first city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to receive the full GSTC-level certification, in compliance with the Green Destinations Standard. The criteria span tourism destination management, nature and scenery, environment and climate, culture and tradition, social wellbeing and sustainable governance.

The achievement illustrates the centrality of sustainability – environmental, social and economic – to the city’s vision, as it continues to serve as a hub for sustainability pioneers and a driver of meaningful partnerships and initiatives. It follows Expo City becoming a Certified Autism Centre last year, reflecting its standing as a city built for the world, to deliver a better future for all.

Expo City’s GSTC certificate will be awarded during the first ever Sustainable Destinations Forum, taking place at Expo City Dubai from 28-29 October. This dedicated event for the region’s leaders in sustainable tourism is co-hosted with Green Destinations – a GSTC-accredited certification organisation that supports sustainable destinations – and held in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

Dr Maria Alqassim, Assistant Undersecretary of Policies and Economic Studies Sector, UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said: “The UAE has placed sustainability at the core of its tourism strategy, ensuring that growth goes hand in hand with the preservation of our environment, climate and natural resources. Through ambitious initiatives, we aim to expand the tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy in a way that reflects our responsibility to future generations. In line with this commitment, the Ministry is collaborating with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and other partners to integrate sustainability standards into our tourism policies, supported by strong governance and robust data systems.

“These efforts have positioned the UAE as a global leader in sustainable tourism, meeting the growing demand for engaging, responsible travel. Expo City Dubai exemplifies this vision, uniting environmental stewardship with economic opportunity. We look forward to advancing this ambition globally at the Sustainable Destinations Forum, along with Green Destinations and other partners.”

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, said: “Sustainability is part of Expo City Dubai’s DNA. We are proud to have received the GSTC destination recognition, illustrating that tourism can – and must – go hand in hand with care for our environment and culture. We believe we have a responsibility to spread these values through youth and community engagement and learning opportunities, and we look forward to working with like-minded organisations at the Sustainable Destinations Forum, where together we will help shape a cleaner, greener tourism industry.”

Terra sits at the heart of Expo City’s commitment as the city’s flagship sustainability experience and a living showcase of the principles behind the GSTC certification. Playing a key role in strengthening Expo City’s position as a global leader in sustainable tourism, Terra exemplifies the sector’s potential to advance environmental stewardship and community engagement, integrating net-zero design, nature-based solutions and hands-on education to inspire positive change.

With a mission to put the planet at the forefront of everyone’s minds and drive climate action, Terra is home to the world’s first International Union for Conservation of Nature Centre for Species Survival (CSS) dedicated to fungi and the regional office of Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots programme – a global environmental, animal welfare, and humanitarian youth outreach initiative.

Terra also plays a key part in Expo City Dubai’s forward-thinking and people- and environment-focused master plan, which ensures ease of navigation, circulation and accessibility, with a network of green and blue spaces permeating throughout. The master plan has earned WELL Community pre-certification – the first urban centre in the MENA region to achieve this standard, which emphasises health and wellbeing – as well as being pre-certified Platinum, the highest possible rating in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Cities and Communities standard, which focuses on economic development and environmental preservation.

Tourism for good

The Sustainable Destinations Forum – the primary global platform to ensure tourism is an engine for environmental health and local prosperity – will highlight innovative practices and strategies aimed at advancing the sustainable tourism agenda worldwide.

Taking place at The Nexus in Expo City Dubai – an ISO 20121:2024-certified venue – the Forum will welcome key influencers and decision-makers, including city and regional leaders, tourism industry professionals, private and public developers, investors, consultants and international organisations, creating a unique platform for cross-sector collaboration. Speakers include Wael Al-Rousan, Deputy Managing Director, Jordan Tourism Board; Melih Kayacik; Tourism Directorate, Metropolitan City of Izmir; and Dr Chuwit Mitrchob Deputy Director General, Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), Thailand.

Dubai Business Events – the city’s official convention bureau – is a destination partner at the Forum, which will focus on sustainable business practices in tourism, the innovative use of data in sustainability metrics, the empowerment of local leadership, and enhancing tourist experiences through the Good Travel Alliance.

