Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has launched a promotional campaign – Discover Oman – on CNN, one of the world’s most widely viewed international news channels, in an effort to enhance the sultanate’s position as a leading global tourist destination.

The campaign aims to showcase Oman’s distinctive and diverse tourism assets, including adventure and luxury offerings, while highlighting the sultanate’s enchanting natural landscapes, ancient history and rich cultural heritage.

Running for three months, the campaign will feature promotional clips broadcast on television and CNN’s digital platforms across targeted markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the United States. This multi-platform approach will ensure the content reaches a wide audience of travel and tourism enthusiasts.

CNN’s extensive global reach, with a monthly audience of 861mn across its TV channels and digital platforms, makes it a strategic partner for this initiative. The network attracts approximately 26.2mn travel and tourism-focused viewers monthly and leads as the most accessible channel for travel enthusiasts globally, engaging diverse segments including families, adventure seekers and luxury travellers – key audiences in Oman’s tourism strategy.

H E Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism in MHT, said that the Discover Oman campaign represents a significant step in ongoing efforts to introduce the world to the sultanate’s beauty and uniqueness as both an authentic and dynamic tourist destination.

“Through these initiatives, the ministry seeks to build bridges of communication with travellers seeking experiences that blend authenticity with modernity. CNN’s extensive network and global reach represent a strategic partnership to help us connect with this audience and elevate Oman’s profile on the global stage,” H E Busaidi stated.

