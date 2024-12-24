Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company responsible for the creation and development of Saudi’s cruise sector, has announced the soft launch of Saba Beach on Jabal AlSabaya – Cruise Saudi’s newly developed private island for cruising in the heart of the Red Sea.

The soft launch of Saba Beach marks a significant milestone for Cruise Saudi, and the development of the private island is a natural progression in Cruise Saudi’s mission to position Saudi as a prominent destination for cruising.

Just a short sail from Jeddah, roughly 220 Nautical miles, Jabal AlSabaya will be exclusively accessible to all cruise line passengers, offering a Red Sea experience that combines luxury, local culture, and the natural beauty of Saudi’s coastline.

Saba Beach on Jabal AlSabaya welcomed the first cruise passengers on 21 December 2024 as part of a soft launch that offers guests an exclusive first experience of the private island.

Upon completion of the first phase, facilities will include a floating park, full-service restaurant, retail shops, a VIP beach and VVIP beachfront villas.

Visitors can also treat themselves to a spa experience, a shisha lounge and a range of land and water activities that cater to all kinds of travelers.

Guests can relax on beachside cabanas at Saba Beach or explore the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea with a snorkeling excursion.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with the natural environment, the island’s development represents the best of Saudi culture, with influences from the Aseer and Hijaz regions, coastal Roshan designs, and patterns inspired by Sadu and AlKhous.

The project’s development began in 2024 – from the start the island’s facilities were also built with sustainability at the forefront.

Construction was undertaken with minimal impact, using local materials and craftsmanship along with off-site prefabrication, whilst measures were put in place to protect the island’s surrounding environment.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, commented: “Since the inception of Cruise Saudi, our vision has been to create unique and exceptional cruise experiences for passengers from around the world. The launch of Saba Beach represents not only a world-class destination but also our commitment to enhancing Saudi’s tourism industry. We are opening up a truly unique area of the region and look forward to welcoming cruise passengers from around the world.”

Barbara Buczek, Chief Destination Experiences Officer of Cruise Saudi, commented: “The soft launch of Saba Beach on Jabal AlSabaya is another pioneering and innovative development in the creation of Saudia Arabia’s cruise sector. At the heart of what we offer is the guest experience, showcasing Saudi’s incredible and diverse natural assets, culture and history to our passengers and the launch of Saba Beach represents a milestone in bringing a previously unseen Saudi to the local, regional and international markets.”

