Dubai Shopping Festival gearing up for historic 30th anniversary edition

The countdown to Dubai’s citywide celebration has officially begun, with the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) set to transform the entire city into a vibrant outdoor hub for its historic 30th anniversary edition from December 6 to January 12.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the most extraordinary line-up of events, retail promotions and raffles in the festival’s 30-year history will kick-off in 10 days, bringing 38 days of exceptional, fun-filled, and iconic moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city.

A jam-packed calendar will showcase everything that makes Dubai extraordinary with 35 concerts and entertainment events headlined by A-list stars, over 30 retail activations, 25 adrenaline-fuelled motor and sporting thrills, 19 immersive installations, 12 signature and experiential events, and 10 gastronomy experiences.

This season will see the return of free daily fireworks, twice-nightly free drone shows presented by Emarat, the incredibly popular 321 Festival kicking off DSF’s opening weekend in style, new-to-Dubai concepts including DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall and DSF x Hatta, the biggest-ever collection of shopping deals from over 1,000 global and local brands, as well as spectacular citywide raffles –brought together during Dubai’s perfect weather for the season.

Here are the top experiences to look forward to:

Return of 321 Festival

The highly anticipated return of 321 Festival will light up Dubai for the opening weekend of DSF from December 6 to 8 across two brand-new locations. Two unforgettable evenings of show-stopping performances will set the stage ablaze at Coca-Cola Arena, beginning with legendary icons Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir on 6 December, followed by the phenomenal Coke Studio Live on 8 December.

For the first-time ever, City Walk will join in the 321 celebrations by transforming into the ultimate festival hub throughout the DSF opening weekend with an action-packed carnival experience for all ages.

Families can revel in 76 dazzling roaming performances over the weekend, including themed parades, a sparkling glitter station and engaging acts like mimes, a crystal juggler and ball-walking couples.

Free Fireworks

Dubai’s skyline will light up every single night throughout the 38 days of DSF with free firework displays by Al Zarooni Group at Dubai Festival City Mall (DFCM) at 9.15pm, while Hatta’s skies will sparkle every Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

Daily Epic Drone Shows

Elevating entertainment to a whole new level will be all-new twice-daily drone shows presented by Emarat at 8pm and 10pm every single evening of DSF. Taking place at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR, these awe-inspiring performances will feature a total of 1,000 drones delivering breathtaking displays that celebrate Dubai’s past, present, and future.

Enchanting Dubai Lights

The 30th anniversary edition of DSF will also see the return of the enchanting Dubai Lights from 6 December 6 to January 12, with an enhanced season this year transforming the city’s most iconic destinations into captivating light districts.

The one-of-a-kind, interactive installations will celebrate the five elements - Water, Air, Fire, Energy, and Connection – and will take over Bluewaters Island, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, Kite Beach, and City Walk, as well as DSF signature events like 321 Festival and DSF x Hatta.

Musical Celebrations

DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, presented by Emirates NBD and talabat, will bring an extraordinary line-up of family entertainment and world-class performances from 6 December to 12 January.

The mall’s Festival Bay will come alive with free-to-attend Saturday night concerts by top Arab stars including Ahmed Saad on 6 December and Shamma Hamdan on 7 December for DSF’s epic opening weekend.

One-of-a-kind retail pop-ups and trendy dining concepts will bring even more excitement to the experience. Families and kids can enjoy exceptional roaming entertainment, special meet-and-greets with Modesh & Dana, as well as an enchanting Pluma Circus experience.

The Imagine show will deliver a spectacle twice every evening, concluding with fireworks. Shoppers will have a chance to witness the electrifying atmosphere of DSF’s daily raffle draws live.

X Factor live Show

Get ready for an electrifying experience as the world-famous X Factor live show takes over DSF Nights every Sunday from 8 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, from 10.30pm to 1am.

This iconic singing competition, brought to you in partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF, is renowned for its spectacular production, star-studded celebrity judges, and unforgettable performances.

The show will feature three categories, each guided by the expertise of celebrated judges Ragheb Alama, Rahma Riad, and Fayez AlSaeed. Under their mentorship, participants will light up the stage with show-stopping performances in their quest for stardom.

Outdoor Adventures

DSF’s opening day on 6 December will also mark the start of DSF x Hatta at Hatta Wadi Hub, creating an enchanting outdoor atmosphere until 5 January. Evenings will sparkle with spectacular fireworks, live music and immersive lights.

Those seeking relaxation can unwind in cozy seating areas and enjoy culinary delights from renowned eateries such as Home Bakery, GOAT Burger, Adrina, Damani Bites, Alberi Cafe, Doner Race Sandwich, Hatta Fruits and Taste of Hatta, while adventurers can explore Hatta’s expansive landscapes through mountain biking, hiking, zip-lining, and kayaking.

Season’s Biggest Shopping and Raffles

Over 30 retail activations and shopping experiences will be found at every corner of the city, ranging from Dubai’s legendary malls, iconic high street shops, and independent boutiques, to bustling community markets, alfresco shopping precincts, and charming traditional souks.

Shoppers will also stand the chance to win daily rewards and mega prizes every day for 38 days with DSF’s incredible grand raffles and retail promotions.

A-List Concerts

This DSF, 35 concerts and live entertainment shows will turn up the excitement with a line-up that's bigger and better than ever.

Comedy fans can gear up for a night of unstoppable laughter at Zabeel Theatre as Shane Todd returns to Dubai on 6 December after his sold-out show earlier this year.

For thrill-seekers, the Dubai Racing Carnival gallops back to Meydan Racecourse on 6 December with live entertainment and five-star dining every Friday.

Music lovers are in for a treat with Turkish sensation Emrah taking to the stage at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on 12 December for a soulful performance of his greatest hits.

The same night, Thirty Seconds to Mars will electrify Coca-Cola Arena. Sole DXB will make a spectacular return for its 12th edition from 13 to 15 December at Dubai Design District, delivering three unforgettable days of live music featuring global sensations like The Roots, Arrested Development, and James Blake, alongside elevated culinary delights, vibrant DJ sets, cutting-edge fashion showcases, and so much more.

Rounding off the stellar lineup, Arabic superstar Sherine Abdel Wahab will dazzle audiences on 13 December with an emotional and enthralling performance, celebrating her iconic 20-year career with unforgettable hits.

