Riyadh Season, the grand celebratory festival of the Saudi Seasons which has re-established itself as a tourist’s ultimate destination, has welcomed over 15 million visitors in its 13 zones, spanning 5.4 million square metres.

The turnout has been rising since the launch of the event in October and figures doubled to show the mammoth size of this unique entertainment event, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

Spanning over five months, the Riyadh Season is primarily a city-wide celebration of Riyadh itself and in the larger context, Saudi Arabia and its people. It is one of the many initiatives taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to boost economic and tourist activity, with a focus on non-religious tourism.

Multiple activities

Having multiple activities and attracting various local, regional and international artistes, bands, music and the most famous restaurants, the show flaunts the biggest and most distinguished exhibitions and specialised festivals in major sectors, such as arts, technology, industries, games, jewellery and fragrances, among others.

This big turnout is attributed to several distinguished entertainment aspects that suit all segments of the society.

This year’s Riyadh Season, held under the slogan ’Imagine More,’ included several concerts performed by the likes of Sean Paul, Pitbull, Amr Diab, and Mohamed Hamaki, among many others. It also hosted the kingdom’s first cosplay event, attended by hundreds of Saudi nationals, residents and visitors who dressed up as their favourite movie and cartoon characters.

