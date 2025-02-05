Egypt - Cairo House Real Estate has partnered with Tourism Investment SAE and Marriott International to transform the historic Mogamma El-Tahrir into an Autograph Collection Hotel.

This milestone marks a significant step in the Consortium’s vision to repurpose the iconic building into a premier hotel and world-class destination.

The project aligns with The Sovereign Fund of Egypt’s (TSFE) broader initiative to revitalize downtown Cairo, positioning Mogamma El-Tahrir as a cornerstone for future investments.

The development will be led by an international consortium of developers and investors, including Global Ventures Group, Oxford Capital Group, Al Otaiba Investments, and Zoser Capital Partners.

Randall Langer, Chairperson of Global Ventures Group, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “We value the Marriott alliance, the strong support of TSFE, and the substantial efforts of the numerous team members bringing this project to life.”

The Autograph Collection Hotel is set to feature 500 guestrooms and serviced apartments, complemented by multiple dining and entertainment options. Plans also include a rooftop swimming pool overlooking Tahrir Square, offering panoramic views of the Nile and the distant Giza Pyramids.

Additionally, the property will house expansive meeting and event spaces, including a ballroom and an outdoor pavilion, as well as a fitness center and spa. Situated in one of Cairo’s most vibrant districts, the hotel will be surrounded by embassies, government offices, and financial institutions. The development aligns with TSFE’s broader plan to establish a dynamic business, tourism, and residential hub in the heart of the capital.

The transformation of Mogamma El-Tahrir represents a significant catalyst for further investment in downtown Cairo and underscores Egypt’s commitment to strengthening its tourism sector.

Shady Hassan, Vice President of Development – North Africa at Marriott International, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to the Egyptian market. “We have had a long-standing presence in Egypt and remain committed to expanding our portfolio and supporting the country’s growing tourism sector. Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality, and we look forward to collaborating with the Consortium and TSFE to bring the brand’s distinctive vision to Cairo.”

Autograph Collection’s global portfolio currently includes over 300 hotels, each uniquely designed to reflect the passion and vision of its founder, ensuring a distinct and memorable experience for guests.

