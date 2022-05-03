Saudi Arabia - Bauer Foundation Contractors, a leading provider of services, machines and products for soil and groundwater, said it has completed a key contract awarded by the Saudi unit of leading shipbuilders Archirodon to manufacture piles for the iconic bridge to Shurayrah Island along with two smaller bridges within the Red Sea Islands Project.

Archirodon was commissioned by the Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) to design and build the bridge to Shurayrah Island.

A subsidiary of German group Bauer Spezialtiefbau GmbHBauer, Bauer said as per the contract awarded by Saudi Archirodon, it had produced three test piles for a load test as paert of the first phase of the project, and in the second phase on land a total of 37 piles with a diameter of 1,300 mm for two new bridges.

For the central bridge, which connects the main island of Shurayrah with the land, Bauer has installed 60 piles with a diameter of 1,500 mm and 27 piles with a diameter of 1,300 mm offshore in the third phase of the project.

With more than 110 subsidiaries, Bauer has a worldwide network on all continents.

Around 500 km north of the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the TRSDC is currently realizing a new recreation area on the Red Sea as part of the "Red Sea Islands Project" that will combine nature, culture and connect adventures.

For this purpose, an archipelago off the coast of Saudi Arabia is being developed for sustainable tourism in this region.

A total of 28,000 sq m of beach, desert, mountains and volcanic areas on 22 islands are set to become an environmentally friendly tourism center in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

Archirodon's custom-built floating crane and crew were deployed to assist the Bauer team in the construction of 87 offshore piles.

"This is not an everyday place of work for us either. Above all, precision and good logistics from Archirodon are important here," remarked project manager Mudasser Iqbal.

"The timing of the material deliveries by barge was optimal, so that the schedule could be adhered to," he noted.

To carry out the drilling work, a Bauer BG 28 drilling rig was placed on the barge and securely fastened. Work started in September 2021 and was successfully completed in February this year, he added.

