Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara has announced the launch of its highly anticipated One-Bedroom Sea View Pool Villas, designed to offer an unparalleled luxury experience for discerning travellers.

These exquisite villas, nestled along the stunning shores of Banana Island, combine the breathtaking natural beauty of the Arabian Gulf with the utmost in privacy and personalised service.

Each One-Bedroom Sea View Pool Villa features a private pool and a beautifully landscaped garden terrace, offering guests a serene retreat with breathtaking view of the azure Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re enjoying a peaceful morning swim or relaxing under the stars in the evening, these villas serve as a sanctuary of tranquillity and elegance.

Guests staying in the One-Bedroom Sea View Pool Villas will also enjoy the dedicated service of a Villa Host, ensuring that every detail of their stay is perfectly curated. From organising in-villa BBQs, creating bespoke dining experiences or serving a floating breakfast in the pool, every detail is designed to meet the guests every wish and desire.

These villas are an ideal choice for families and groups of friends seeking a luxurious retreat. With the option to reserve multiple villas together, Banana Island Resort Doha offers the perfect setting for unforgettable gatherings, where privacy meets indulgence in an exclusive seaside paradise.

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara is renowned for its stunning location and exceptional service. Just a short boat ride from the heart of Doha, the resort offers an array of world-class amenities and experiences, from its award-winning Anantara Spa to its diverse culinary offerings at six different venues, all set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf’s shimmering waters.

Opening rates for the One-Bedroom Sea View Pool Villas start from $715 including breakfast for two people. To reserve a stay in, guests can call +974 4040 5050, email [email protected]

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

