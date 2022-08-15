Bahrain's Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaffer Al Sairafi said several programmes and events are organised by the ministry in partnership with other agencies and the private sector to promote the tourism sector regionally and internationally.

She was speaking at a meeting with the fellows of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Program, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

Al Sairafi gave a presentation on the ministry’s role and efforts in meeting the goals of the 2022-2026 Tourism Strategy to the fellows. Major infrastructure projects, including the new Bahrain International Exhibition Center, as well as Qalali and Al Ghous coastal developments were highlighted.

Minister Al Sairafi highlighted the importance of the PM Fellowship Program in upskilling young Bahraini professionals working across the public sector to ensure their contributions to the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

She noted the fellows’ dedication and commitment to refining their leadership skills, which will help enhance their professional potential within a government setting, in line with Bahrain Vision 2030 and the 2022- 2026 Tourism Strategy.

The members of the seventh batch of the PM Fellowship Program expressed their appreciation to the minister’s support and encouragement, and noted the role of the tourism sector in supporting the kingdom’s national development.

