Bahrain - Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), has awarded leading Bahrain construction firm Cebarco the contract for the first phase of infrastructure works at the Bilaj Al Jazayer project located on the southwest coast of Bahrain.

This initial phase focuses on the creation of a modern beach boulevard at Bilaj Al Jazayer, designed to seamlessly connect with the Gulf of Bahrain Highway. The scope of work includes the development of essential service networks - covering electricity, potable water, sewage, stormwater drainage, and telecommunications - along with roadworks and lighting.

Spanning over one million sq m, the Bilaj Al Jazayer Development is a self-contained sustainable city, that is designed to be a premier tourist destination in Bahrain and the region. The mixed-use project boasts a 3-km beachfront and will offer top-tier entertainment, hospitality, and residential facilities, alongside various other high-end amenities.

The infrastructure works slated for completion in one year will coincide with the opening of the development’s first two hotels: The five-star Tivoli and the four-star Avani.

Commenting on the development, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Edamah, said: "We are proud of the progress that Edamah has made in realising its ambitious vision for Bilaj Al Jazayer. This phase is a crucial milestone in a series of developments that will significantly enhance Bahrain’s tourism infrastructure. The project is a prime example of how sectoral integration can contribute to sustainable economic growth.”

Dr Khalid Abdul Rahim, Chairman and CEO of Khalid Abdul Rahim Group, Cebarco’s parent company, stated: "We are honoured by the trust Edamah has placed in us to deliver this landmark project. We remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of quality in its execution."

Chris Calvert, CEO of Edamah, added: "We are pleased with the manner in which Bilaj Al Jazayer development is progressing, considering the strategic importance of this project. Once completed, it will stand as a signature achievement for Bahrain and a vital addition to its tourism infrastructure.”

This is Cebarco’s second contract win for the Bilaj Al Jazayer project. In April, the company was appointed the main contractor for the construction of the Tivoli & Avani Hotels & Residences project at the development.

The four-star Avani Hotel and five-star Tivoli Hotel at Bilaj Al Jazayer will be managed by Minor Hotels, a globally acclaimed operator in the resorts and hotels industry with a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts in 54 countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa, and the Indian Ocean.

The Avani and Tivoli, with a total of 200 keys, mark Minor Hotels’ entry into the Bahrain market and will support the growth of the kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors. The hotels will be accompanied by three branded fully serviced residences, offering a total of 150 apartments and setting a new standard of luxury living in the region.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).