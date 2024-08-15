The Amwaj waterfront in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region stands out as a premier destination for seaside enthusiasts wishing to enjoy beautiful views, stunning sunsets, and the pleasant weather of the region.

Thanks to its proximity to the city centre and markets, and the ample parking spaces spanning over 80,000 sq m, the Jizan city's central beach has helped the region's coastal areas become some of the kingdom's largest beachfront parks, and vital investment centres with around 1 million sq m area, reported SPA.

The Jizan waterfront consists of six recreation areas, vast green spaces spread over 350,000 sq m, plazas, event venues, and playgrounds.

It also features a 2,600-m-long, 30-m-wide seaside walkway and the cultural street, a key location in the waterfront area.

In recent years, the Jizan Municipality has directed efforts toward developing the region's coastal areas and governorates, establishing parks, playgrounds, walkways, and an array of tourist, sports, and service facilities, fostering a holistic and engaging environment for visitors, said the SPA report.

Today, the region boasts 209 parks, 14 seafronts, 198 sports fields, and 96 public walking paths, reflecting a commitment to enriching the region's recreational landscape.

