Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, is celebrating its 21 years of operations in the UAE with the launch of a new office in Dubai. Amadeus Gulf had first opened its doors in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Recognizing the UAE as a hub for some of the busiest airports, Amadeus said it is committed to complementing Dubai's rapid growth in the travel sector.

This strategic move aims to further strengthen Amadeus' commitment to the UAE and particularly to the burgeoning travel sector in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, it added.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director of Amadeus Gulf, said: "We are excited to mark the inauguration of our new Amadeus Gulf Office and are eager to enhance the level of service we provide from this new, dynamic location. Dubai is a lighthouse to attract tourism and the new office is a state-of-the-art space for clients and visitors who support this growth for this city."

The global achievement of Amadeus supports the regional growth including partners working with the Dubai office.

Amadeus continues to be a leading R&D investor, and recently formed a groundbreaking partnership with Microsoft using Azure cloud technology to revolutionize software development cycles and data capabilities. Customers will be able to develop truly engaging solutions on top of the Amadeus Technologies.

Amadeus in Dubai is also working on the environmental efficiency of its operations and supports customers in their sustainability journey with the aim of reaching the industry’s goal of being Net Zero 2050.

"At Amadeus, we acknowledge our responsibility to contribute to the fight against climate change. The company has invested in climate-tech companies like Chooose and Caphenia and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025’ and locally in Dubai we get involved in initiatives regularly with partners to support the environment," added Beaumont.

The tourism sector is set to contribute AED180.6 billion to the UAE economy by the end of 2023, stated the top official citing the data from World Travel & Tourism Council’s 2023 Economic Impact Research.

"At Amadeus, we will continue to support the local industry from our Dubai office as we have successfully been doing in the region for the past 21 years. Upgrading our office will enable even greater collaboration between Amadeus, our customers, and our local partners in the UAE," he added.

