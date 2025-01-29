UAE - Tourism 365, the tourism arm of Adnec Group, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Liv, UAE’s first and largest digital bank launched by Emirates NBD, designed to elevate the travel and leisure experiences for customers across the UAE.

As per the deal, the Liv app will feature Tourism 365’s travel deals, enabling seamless cross-promotion and enriching customer experience.

Liv customers will gain access to exclusive travel and leisure deals through Tourism 365’s offerings, adding value and incentives for choosing their services, while joint marketing campaigns will promote the use of Liv credit cards, enhancing their visibility and usage.

Also under this deal, Liv will offer a 0% instalment payment plan for Tourism 365 leisure customers, making travel more affordable and accessible.

"This strategic partnership with Liv, UAE’s first digital bank, aligns with our vision to provide unparalleled travel and leisure experiences to our customers," remarked Josep-Anton Grases, the CEO of Tourism 365, after formally signing the agreement with Pedro Sousa Cardoso, the Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.

"By leveraging each other’s strengths, we aim to create unique value propositions that will benefit our customers," he added.

Cardoso said this collaboration will not only enhance its service offerings but also provide customers with exclusive benefits and a seamless travel booking experience.

"As UAE’s first and largest digital bank, Liv is committed to offering customers access to products and services that align with their interests and preferences, and our partnership with Tourism 365 reflects this commitment," he added.

