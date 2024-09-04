ABU DHABI -- ADNEC Group, through its subsidiary Tourism 365, announced a partnership with Resorts World Cruises, an international premier cruise line that is homegrown in Asia.

This partnership solidifies Tourism 365’s position as a leading provider of ground handling services in the Arabian Gulf, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting regional tourism growth across key destinations.

Through this collaboration, Tourism 365 will extend its comprehensive ground handling services to Resorts World Cruises with the Resorts World One calling into key locations such as Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, Dubai (UAE), Muscat and Khasab (Oman) and Doha (Qatar) as part of their Arabian Gulf deployment.

Tourism 365 will provide seamless logistics and personalised services to ensure a smooth and luxurious experience for cruise passengers at each port of call.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, commented, “We are excited to partner with Resorts World Cruises as they expand their operations into the Arabian Gulf. Our mission is to deliver an enhanced passenger experience by offering bespoke services that meet the unique needs of the cruise industry. This partnership not only strengthens our regional presence but also contributes to the development of tourism in the region.”

Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises, said, “These are exciting times, as we expand our horizons to the Gulf in the region with the deployment of the Resorts World One to offer cruises from Dubai to exciting destinations like Sir Bani Yas, Doha, Khasab and Muscat. With deep-rooted Asian heritage and decades of affiliated experience, we know Asia best; and we have the expertise to deliver entertainment and cuisines that resonate well with different markets, including certified Halal offerings. Our partnership with Tourism 365 will enhance our presence here in the region and deliver seamless experiences for our guests from the region and all across Asia.”