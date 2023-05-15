UAE - Eleven Abu Dhabi executives have been named in Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Travel and Tourism Leaders list for 2023, recognising ongoing efforts to advance development of the tourism and hospitality sector in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi executives featured on the list in 2023 include Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO at Etihad Aviation Group, Engineer Mohamed Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnec Group, Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of RoyalJet, Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Nader Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aviation, Khalid Anib, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels, and Hany Farag, CEO of National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels.

Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Travel and Tourism Leaders list recognises the most influential leaders in the Middle East’s travel and tourism industry.

